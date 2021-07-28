Mastercard chooses 7 crypto startups for Start Path accelerator By Cointelegraph

Mastercard chooses 7 crypto startups for Start Path accelerator
International payments giant Mastercard (NYSE:) continues focusing on the digital asset industry by welcoming a batch of major cryptocurrency startups in its fintech accelerator.
The company announced Tuesday a new startup engagement program as part of Mastercard Start Path, an accelerator program for fintech startups, aiming to support companies working with digital assets, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.
