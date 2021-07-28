London copper rises as weaker dollar lifts metal’s appeal

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6% to $9,746 a tonne by 0246 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.8% to 71,550 yuan ($11,044.73) a tonne, tracking overnight losses in London.

The dollar hovered around a two-week low, weighed down by the latest insistence from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that rate increases aren’t on the radar.

London copper prices advanced on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar that makes greenback-priced metals cheaper and more appealing to holders of other currencies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME nickel rose 0.8% to $19,695 a tonne, aluminum fell 0.4% to $2,528 a tonne, ShFE nickel climbed 0.8% to 147,150 yuan a tonne and ShFE aluminum advanced 0.5% to 19,560 yuan a tonne.

* The premium of LME cash aluminum over the three-month contract stretched to $9.25 a tonne, the most since June 17, indicating tightening nearby supplies.

* Canadian copper miner First Quantum Minerals has shelved plans to sell a stake in its Zambian copper mines, Chief Operating Officer Tristan Pascall said on Wednesday.

* The union at BHP Group Ltd’s Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world’s largest, on Wednesday urged its members to vote to strike, saying the company was attempting to impose its will and its contract offer was “insufficient.”

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares managed a semblance of calm as the Fed signaled it was in no rush to taper stimulus, though the mood was fragile as investors waited to see if Beijing could stem the recent bloodletting in Chinese shares.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0755 Germany Unemployment Chg, Rate SA July

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final July

1200 Germany CPI, HICP Prelim YY July

1230 US GDP Advance Q2

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 6.4782 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)