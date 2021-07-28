Lizzo Responds To Rumors She Stage-Dived And Killed Someone

“Killed somebody? Y’all really gonna put that on my motherf***ing name?”
Lizzo has had to address a lot of rumors about herself in the last few years, but the latest one might be the craziest.
The “Truth Hurts” singer took to TikTok to clear up a rumor that she once stage-dived at a concert and killed someone. Yes, there are people dumb enough to believe that.
“I’ve never stage-dived in my life, and bitch, killed somebody? Y’all really gonna put that on my motherfucking name?” she said. “Like I know I’m big, but bitch I’m not that fucking big, like look.”
She then hilariously proceeded to jump on her bed to show how she would have landed.
Y’all got Lizzo out here doing her own episode of MythBusters. SMH. Leave the queen alone.
