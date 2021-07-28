Law professor calls for crypto mining regulation during US Senate hearing By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13

Law professor calls for crypto mining regulation during US Senate hearing

Tuesday’s crypto hearing before the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs also included a call for stricter regulations on cryptocurrency miners.

Addressing the committee, professor Angela Walch claimed that miners held “meaningful power” over the way blockchain networks operate. According to Walch, miners can exploit their role of transaction ordering, which could become a “major issue” for cryptocurrencies, as reported by Law360.