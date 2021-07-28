Kanye West Is Living In A Dorm Room

It’s giving me freshman year of college dorm room vibes.
In case you somehow didn’t know, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian lived in a $50 million dollar mansion that they turned into a purge pad with an eclectic “abandoned museum” kind of feel.
The living room has a comfy “morgue” feel.
The hallways give big “dead nun at the end of the hall” energy.
And sometimes they just empty the living room to put a single piano and hang interesting flower arrangements from the ceiling.
It was rumored that they kept Kenny G in the basement.
They let him out on holidays like Valentine’s Day.
My favorite part was how they decorated their hallways with piles of pumpkins on Halloween.
Like, literally just piles of pumpkins.
But as we know, Kim and Kanye divorced.
And now Kanye is releasing a new album called Donda.
The album isn’t actually finished, so Kanye is staying in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta until he finishes the record.
Yes, he’s holed up in an entire stadium.
Kanye shared a picture of his room on Instagram and it couldn’t be more opposite than what he’s used to:
It’s very…heterosexual.
There are no windows, cinderblock walls, a twin bed, and some pairs of shoes on the ground.
The only things missing are dorm room staples like a burnt out Yankee candle.
And a recliner in front of a small TV.
Good luck with that album! Hopefully you get out of that room soon.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!