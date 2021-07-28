Justin Sun Goes Back to School for a Research Project By CoinQuora

Justin Sun Goes Back to School for a Research Project
- Justin Sun will be the deputy leader for a new research project.
- He is collaborating with the Chinese Academy of Governance.
- The project is a blockchain-driven research project to explore social governance.
The Founder and CEO of TRON — Justin Sun, is taking part in a research project at Central Party School. The prestigious school for higher education is known for training cadres of the Communist Party of China.
Justin Sun confirms this collaboration via his own Twitter post. In fact, he promises his support and commitment to the research project with the Chinese Academy of Governance. Additionally, he confirms that he is not planning to retire anytime soon.
I am thrilled to announce that we have collaborated with Chinese Academy of Governance, which is a prestigious research institution in China and we will continue to support more. Currently I have no plan to retire.
— Justin Sun
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.