Justin Sun Goes Back to School for a Research Project By CoinQuora

Justin Sun Goes Back to School for a Research Project
  • Justin Sun will be the deputy leader for a new research project.
  • He is collaborating with the Chinese Academy of Governance.
  • The project is a blockchain-driven research project to explore social governance.

The Founder and CEO of TRON — Justin Sun, is taking part in a research project at Central Party School. The prestigious school for higher education is known for training cadres of the Communist Party of China.

Justin Sun confirms this collaboration via his own Twitter post. In fact, he promises his support and commitment to the research project with the Chinese Academy of Governance. Additionally, he confirms that he is not planning to retire anytime soon.

