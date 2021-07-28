Josh Peck On Drake & Josh, Turner & Hooch, And More

Josh Peck, aka one of our favorite Nickelodeon alums, is starring in the new Disney+ comedy series Turner & Hooch.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

For those who don’t know, this new series will be a continuation of the original film starring Tom Hanks. Josh will star as his son.

To celebrate, we sat down with Josh to discuss some of his most memorable first-time experiences.


Jennifer Park / BuzzFeed Celeb

From hilarious behind-the-scenes Drake & Josh moments…

…to his first celebrity crush!


Jennifer Park / BuzzFeed Celeb

Josh even told us what we can expect from his new show and what it was like having his first pet!

He kept us laughing from beginning to end. His humor and positivity are just as vibrant as they were back in the day! Watch the full video below:

View this video on YouTube


BuzzFeed Celeb

And be sure to catch Josh in Turner & Hooch, streaming on Disney+ now!

