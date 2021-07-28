Josh Peck On Drake & Josh, Turner & Hooch, And More

Josh Peck, aka one of our favorite Nickelodeon alums, is starring in the new Disney+ comedy series Turner & Hooch.
To celebrate, we sat down with Josh to discuss some of his most memorable first-time experiences.
From hilarious behind-the-scenes Drake & Josh moments…
…to his first celebrity crush!
Josh even told us what we can expect from his new show and what it was like having his first pet!
He kept us laughing from beginning to end. His humor and positivity are just as vibrant as they were back in the day! Watch the full video below:
And be sure to catch Josh in Turner & Hooch, streaming on Disney+ now!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!