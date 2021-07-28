J&J contractor plans to resume COVID-19 vaccine production at Baltimore plant



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A box of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines is seen at the Forem vaccination centre in Pamplona, Spain, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo



(Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) contractor Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:) Inc plans to resume COVID-19 vaccine production at its Baltimore plant after getting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3iXSAfg late on Wednesday, citing a statement from the company and a FDA letter.

Production of J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Baltimore site was halted by U.S. authorities in April following a discovery that ingredients from AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:)’s COVID-19 vaccine, also being produced at the plant at that time, contaminated a batch of J&J’s vaccines.

J&J, Emergent and the FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.