Jet2 in talks to buy planes, Airbus front-runner – sources

Article content PARIS/LONDON — British airline and holiday group Jet2 is in advanced talks to buy dozens of narrowbody passenger jets, with Europe’s Airbus seen as the front-runner in a potential blow to Jet2’s current supplier Boeing, industry sources said. If confirmed, the deal could involve around 50 Airbus jets, worth approximately $5 billion before widespread airline industry discounts of at least 50%, one of the sources told Reuters. “As a successful airline and tour operator we are constantly in discussion with different aircraft manufacturers, this is part of our normal course of business,” a spokesperson for Jet2 said.

Article content Airbus and Boeing both declined comment. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the sources cautioned a deal would depend on the outcome of talks that are ongoing amid fierce planemaker competition in the wake of the coronavirus travel slump, but said Airbus was seen as current front-runner. One of the sources however said it was too early to speculate on a deal with the European manufacturer. Jet2’s potential order comes after a difficult 16 months for the UK travel industry. Pandemic travel restrictions have lasted longer in Britain than the rest of Europe, and while demand has started to recover, fears over last-minute rule changes mean bookings this summer will be muted compared with expectations earlier in the year.