Japan to test Ripple’s ODL service for money transfers to the Philippines By Cointelegraph

Japan to test Ripple’s ODL service for money transfers to the Philippines
Showcasing the use of cryptocurrency in monetary transfers, has become a known partner for traditional institutions that wish to revamp their cross-border remittance services. Taking this vision further, Ripple announced a new partnership with Japan’s SBI Remit to transform remittance payments from Japan to the Philippines.
Ripple’s latest partnership will see the involvement of mobile payments service Coins.ph and digital asset exchange platform SBI VC Trade to provide a cheaper remittance option to its customers. This will be made possible by using XRP to eliminate the pre-funding costs.
