Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.45% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the gained 1.45%.

The best performers of the session on the were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:), which rose 12.03% or 343 points to trade at 3195 at the close. Meanwhile, OPKO Health Inc (TASE:) added 5.69% or 66 points to end at 1225 and Ormat Technologies (TASE:) was up 4.88% or 1080 points to 23230 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:), which fell 1.59% or 48 points to trade at 2962 at the close. Ashtrom Group Ltd (TASE:) declined 1.49% or 105 points to end at 6922 and Nova (TASE:) was down 1.06% or 330 points to 30660.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 270 to 193 and 32 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 0.84% or 0.60 to $72.25 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 0.50% or 0.37 to hit $73.89 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.03% or 0.50 to trade at $1799.30 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.12% to 3.2563, while EUR/ILS rose 0.09% to 3.8459.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 92.507.