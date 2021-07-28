Is Ocugen Headed for a Breakdown? By StockNews

© Reuters. Is Ocugen Headed for a Breakdown?
A support level has formed in the chart of Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:). OCGN has repeatedly bounced on top of that key level. If the stock falls through this support, a breakdown could occur. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity.Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases.
The company has in-licensed Covaxin, a whole-virion vaccine for Covid-19 that may have advantages over current vaccines in use today, but the earliest it will be approved is in the second quarter of 2023.
OCGN has a very high current ratio of 12.0 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1. The company has had negative recent earnings and estimates for more negative earnings until 2022.
