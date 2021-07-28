IOST-based NFT Marketplace Hits 1 Million USD Weekly Volume, Highest NFT Bid at Over 71,000 USD By CoinQuora



IOST-based NFT Marketplace Hits 1 Million USD Weekly Volume, Highest NFT Bid at Over 71,000 USD



On 20 July 2021, IOST, a decentralized, high-speed, and scalable blockchain network announced the launch of the highly-anticipated Revival NFT Marketplace which offers ultra-fast and fee-less transactions in addition to a seamless user experience that does not require any prior blockchain experience on the users’ part.

According to the official announcement, the Revival Non-Fungible Token Marketplace is created to be the home for all artists, which aligns with the team’s ethos that says “no artist is too big or too small to showcase their amazing work to the world.”

With NFTs exploding in popularity, it has become rather challenging for small artists to tap into the market by creating and obtaining digital assets. Not to mention the high transaction fees associated with NFTs that create a high entry barrier for upcoming digital artists to showcase their art to the world. The Revival NFT team hence takes care of all the existing pain points facing the rapidly budding NFT landscape and incubates talented artists with its excl…

Continue reading on CoinQuora