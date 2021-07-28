Indian shares fall after IMF cuts economic growth forecast

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares fell on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund cut its 2021 economic growth forecast for the country, while weak global cues and concerns ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision also weighed on investor sentiment.

By 0409 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.52% at 15,665.10 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.54% lower at 52,294.74.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday forecast India’s economy to grow 9.5% in 2021 – a cut of three percentage points from its earlier forecast – citing a lack of access to vaccines and renewed waves of COVID-19 cases.