Hologic Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Hologic (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Hologic announced earnings per share of $1.33 on revenue of $1.17B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $1.04B.

Hologic shares are down 14% from the beginning of the year, still down 15.14% from its 52 week high of $85.00 set on February 16. They are under-performing the which is up 16.53% from the start of the year.

Hologic shares gained 0.21% in after-hours trade following the report.

Hologic follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Hologic’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on July 21, who reported EPS of $2.48 on revenue of $23.31B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.29 on revenue of $22.49B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on July 15 with second quarter EPS of $4.7 on revenue of $71.32B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $69.51B.

