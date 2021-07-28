Here’s why Telcoin’s (TEL) rebound eclipsed most altcoins By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Last week, as resurged after briefly falling below $30,000, a good number of altcoins embarked on their own relief rallies. Telcoin (TEL) was among this large group of digital assets whose prices shot up on July 21.

Unlike most of its peers, however, TEL’s upward trend remained alive for the entire week, leading to a respectable 82% gain against the dollar and a 43% gain against Bitcoin (BTC) over a seven-day period.

TEL price vs VORTECS™ chart. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro