Havens favored as China jitters persist; dollar waits for Fed

SINGAPORE — The dollar was pinned below
recent highs on Wednesday by a decline in real yields and by
trepidation ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting, while other
safe-haven currencies were in favor following an unnerving
plunge in Chinese equity markets.
The Japanese yen, Swiss franc and the euro all held
Tuesday’s gains throughout the Asia session, with the yen
trading at 109.80 per dollar and the euro at
$1.1821.
The Chinese yuan edged back from a three-month low, after
logging its worst day since October on Tuesday, but the bounce
was modest and risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars
also struggled to rally as sentiment remained fragile.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index stabilized after
suffering its sharpest one-day selloff in more than a year on
Tuesday, when jitters also spilled into U.S. markets.
“The fall in Chinese markets caused a ripple effect to
global sentiment and it was a risk-off session,” said Westpac
strategist Imre Speizer.
The gains by the yen, euro and franc combined to push the
U.S. dollar index lower and it sat at 92.466 on
Wednesday.
Declining U.S. real yields, which hit another record low at
the 10-year tenor overnight, also cast a pall over
the dollar and the global economic outlook.
Sterling was an outlier and it jumped through its
20-day moving average overnight as traders took reports that
Britain was considering opening borders as a signal of further
re-opening benefits to come. It last sat at $1.3874.
Focus turns now to investors’ positioning ahead of the Fed
meeting.
The dollar has enjoyed a month-long rally after a hawkish
shift from the Fed in June and markets are waiting to see
whether there are more clues this month on the timing of
tapering as policymakers face spiking U.S. inflation.
Hints of a faster end to extraordinary policy support could
lift U.S. rates and the dollar, while a dovish-sounding Fed
might put pressure on the greenback, analysts said. The Fed
publishes a statement at 1800 GMT followed by a news conference
from Chair Jerome Powell at 1830 GMT.
“Although I am not expecting any change in the statement’s
language this time around, the (Fed) surprised me last time so I
won’t say never say never,” said Jeffrey Halley a senior analyst
at brokerage OANDA.
“Markets appear to be similarly inclined.”
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0456 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1821 $1.1815 +0.05% -3.25% +1.1828 +1.1813
Dollar/Yen 109.7500 109.6850 +0.07% +6.26% +109.9050 +109.7600
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9149 0.9145 +0.02% +3.39% +0.9152 +0.9143
Sterling/Dollar 1.3872 1.3881 -0.04% +1.56% +1.3889 +1.3874
Dollar/Canadian 1.2586 1.2604 -0.15% -1.17% +1.2603 +1.2579
Aussie/Dollar 0.7357 0.7360 -0.01% -4.34% +0.7375 +0.7353
NZ 0.6958 0.6959 +0.01% -3.09% +0.6969 +0.6951
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes)
