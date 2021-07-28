Havens favored as China jitters persist; dollar waits for Fed

SINGAPORE — The dollar was pinned below

recent highs on Wednesday by a decline in real yields and by

trepidation ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting, while other

safe-haven currencies were in favor following an unnerving

plunge in Chinese equity markets.

The Japanese yen, Swiss franc and the euro all held

Tuesday’s gains throughout the Asia session, with the yen

trading at 109.80 per dollar and the euro at

$1.1821.

The Chinese yuan edged back from a three-month low, after

logging its worst day since October on Tuesday, but the bounce

was modest and risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars

also struggled to rally as sentiment remained fragile.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index stabilized after

suffering its sharpest one-day selloff in more than a year on

Tuesday, when jitters also spilled into U.S. markets.

“The fall in Chinese markets caused a ripple effect to

global sentiment and it was a risk-off session,” said Westpac

strategist Imre Speizer.

The gains by the yen, euro and franc combined to push the

U.S. dollar index lower and it sat at 92.466 on

Wednesday.

Declining U.S. real yields, which hit another record low at

the 10-year tenor overnight, also cast a pall over

the dollar and the global economic outlook.

Sterling was an outlier and it jumped through its

20-day moving average overnight as traders took reports that

Britain was considering opening borders as a signal of further

re-opening benefits to come. It last sat at $1.3874.

Focus turns now to investors’ positioning ahead of the Fed

meeting.

The dollar has enjoyed a month-long rally after a hawkish

shift from the Fed in June and markets are waiting to see

whether there are more clues this month on the timing of

tapering as policymakers face spiking U.S. inflation.

Hints of a faster end to extraordinary policy support could

lift U.S. rates and the dollar, while a dovish-sounding Fed

might put pressure on the greenback, analysts said. The Fed

publishes a statement at 1800 GMT followed by a news conference

from Chair Jerome Powell at 1830 GMT.

“Although I am not expecting any change in the statement’s

language this time around, the (Fed) surprised me last time so I

won’t say never say never,” said Jeffrey Halley a senior analyst

at brokerage OANDA.

“Markets appear to be similarly inclined.”

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0456 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1821 $1.1815 +0.05% -3.25% +1.1828 +1.1813

Dollar/Yen 109.7500 109.6850 +0.07% +6.26% +109.9050 +109.7600

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9149 0.9145 +0.02% +3.39% +0.9152 +0.9143

Sterling/Dollar 1.3872 1.3881 -0.04% +1.56% +1.3889 +1.3874

Dollar/Canadian 1.2586 1.2604 -0.15% -1.17% +1.2603 +1.2579

Aussie/Dollar 0.7357 0.7360 -0.01% -4.34% +0.7375 +0.7353

NZ 0.6958 0.6959 +0.01% -3.09% +0.6969 +0.6951

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes)

