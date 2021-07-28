Havens favored as China jitters persist; dollar waits for Fed

logging its worst day since October on Tuesday, but the bounce

The Chinese yuan edged back from a three-month low, after

trading at 109.80 per dollar and the euro at

Tuesday’s gains throughout the Asia session, with the yen

The Japanese yen, Swiss franc and the euro all held

safe-haven currencies were in favor following an unnerving

trepidation ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting, while other

recent highs on Wednesday by a decline in real yields and by

SINGAPORE — The dollar was pinned below

was modest and risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars

also struggled to rally as sentiment remained fragile.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index stabilized after

suffering its sharpest one-day selloff in more than a year on

Tuesday, when jitters also spilled into U.S. markets.

“The fall in Chinese markets caused a ripple effect to

global sentiment and it was a risk-off session,” said Westpac

strategist Imre Speizer.

The gains by the yen, euro and franc combined to push the

U.S. dollar index lower and it sat at 92.466 on

Wednesday.

Declining U.S. real yields, which hit another record low at

the 10-year tenor overnight, also cast a pall over

the dollar and the global economic outlook.

Sterling was an outlier and it jumped through its