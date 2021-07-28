Google lifts Nasdaq as focus turns to Fed

Article content The technology-heavy Nasdaq rose on Wednesday on strong earnings from Google-parent Alphabet, as investors turned to the Federal Reserve to gauge the impact of rising inflation and the Delta variant on its monetary stimulus. Alphabet Inc shares rose 3.8% to an all-time high as a surge in advertising spending helped it post record quarterly results, although the Nasdaq’s gains were capped by a forecast of slowing revenue growth from Apple Inc. Wall Street’s main indexes have scaled record highs this month on hopes of stellar corporate results amid a broader economic recovery, but the pace of gains has slowed recently due to a deepening regulatory crackdown in China and fears of a quicker-than-expected tapering of monetary policy.

Article content All eyes on Wednesday will be on the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting, with investors looking for comments on how the double whammy of rising inflation and a spike in COVID-19 cases would impact the central bank’s plan to potentially start withdrawing its stimulus. “The Fed might taper towards the end of this year, but we expect it to not hike rates at least until the end of 2022,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York. “We think inflation will gradually come down towards the end of this year, but still would remain above the Federal Reserve’s target.” The June reading of the personal consumption expenditures price index – the Fed’s main inflation measure – is due on Friday.