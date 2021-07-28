Gold holds steady as markets await Fed verdict

Article content

Gold prices held steady near the key $1,800-per-ounce level on Wednesday as investors held back from making large bets ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision due later in the day.

The Fed’s policy statement is due at 1800 GMT on Wednesday, followed by a news conference by Chairman Jerome Powell.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,800.40 per ounce, as of 0857 GMT. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,798.90.

“Gold prices continue their slow dance around $1,800 mark. It seems the market is unable to find a clear direction either way, and investors are awaiting the Federal Open Market Committee meeting … there is very little volatility,” Carlo Alberto De Casa, market analyst at Kinesis, said.