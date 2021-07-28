Gold hits one-week high after Fed fails to signal taper timeline

Article content

Gold prices rose to its highest level in over a week on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to give a timeline for its tapering plans and said it was “ways away” from considering raising interest rates.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,815.56 per ounce by 0129 GMT, having earlier hit a peak since July 20 at $1,817.35.

* U.S. gold futures climbed 0.9% to $1,815.30 per ounce.

* While the U.S. central bank acknowledged discussing the eventual withdrawal of pandemic-era monetary policy support in its statement, Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. job market still had “some ground to cover” before it would be time to pull back.