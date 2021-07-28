Gold gains on weaker dollar, stocks ahead of Fed verdict

“Gold is benefiting from some risk-hedging buying by investors ahead of tonight’s FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting outcome,” Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA said.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,804.69 per ounce, as of 0707 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,803.40 per ounce.

Gold prices firmed on Wednesday, drawing support from weaker equities and a subdued dollar, though gains were limited as markets cautiously awaited fresh insight into the U.S. Federal Reserve’s views on inflation and economic growth.

Fed’s policy statement is due at 1800 GMT later in the day followed by a news conference by Chairman Jerome Powell.

Bullion had slumped 7% in June after the Fed struck a hawkish tone in its last meeting.

Investors will look for cues on when the central bank will begin to taper its monetary support amid fast-rising prices and any view on the looming threat from Delta coronavirus variant.

“Investors need some fresh triggers because gold has been stuck in a tight range,” Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares said.

“If support of $1,790 is broken, then $1,750 and $1,740 are possible. On the higher side, if $1,810-$1,815 is taken out with the support of volume, $1,840 will be the new resistance.”

Meanwhile, Asian shares were stuck at a seven-month trough on Wednesday, adding to bullion’s safe-haven appeal.

The U.S. dollar was pinned below the 3-1/2-month peak scaled last week, curbed by a decline in real yields and trepidation ahead of the Fed’s policy decision.

Silver rose 0.6% to $24.82 per ounce, after having hit its lowest level in nearly four months at $24.46 on Tuesday.

Palladium and platinum were up 0.7% at $2,626.93 and $1,057.99 per ounce, respectively.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)