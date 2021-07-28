Germany’s Contentful valued at $3 bln after Tiger Global-led funding

Article content

Content platform provider Contentful said on Wednesday it raised $175 million in a funding round led by investment giant Tiger Global, bringing the German company’s valuation to $3 billion.

Founded in 2012 by European tech entrepreneurs Sascha Konietzke and Paolo Negri, the company operates a content management system that is used by global giants like Spotify Technology SA, Electronic Arts Inc and WeWork.

The fresh capital will be used to expand global footprint in marketing and sales along with investing in its platform, the Contentful said.