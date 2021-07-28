Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.33% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.33%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 0.33%, while the index added 0.77%, and the index added 1.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which rose 3.19% or 0.72 points to trade at 23.26 at the close. Meanwhile, MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) added 2.58% or 5.40 points to end at 214.30 and Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.78% or 0.557 points to 31.892 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:), which fell 2.35% or 3.370 points to trade at 140.280 at the close. Covestro AG (DE:) declined 1.68% or 0.940 points to end at 54.960 and Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 0.85% or 0.090 points to 10.515.

The top performers on the MDAX were Encavis AG (DE:) which rose 4.89% to 15.670, Duerr AG (DE:) which was up 3.51% to settle at 40.660 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.49% to close at 16.320.

The worst performers were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 7.48% to 2.262 in late trade, Aurubis AG (DE:) which lost 1.86% to settle at 85.680 and Rational AG (DE:) which was down 1.53% to 914.60 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 6.23% to 117.600, S&T AG (DE:) which was up 4.11% to settle at 21.28 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.49% to close at 16.320.

The worst performers were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 7.48% to 2.262 in late trade, Siltronic AG (DE:) which lost 1.14% to settle at 139.250 and 11 AG (DE:) which was down 0.81% to 24.640 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 453 to 228 and 74 ended unchanged.

Shares in Duerr AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.51% or 1.380 to 40.660. Shares in Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; rising 6.23% or 6.900 to 117.600.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 6.47% to 18.79.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.01% or 0.15 to $1799.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 0.84% or 0.60 to hit $72.25 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 0.50% or 0.37 to trade at $73.89 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.00% to 1.1813, while EUR/GBP fell 0.05% to 0.8506.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 92.487.

