German consumer morale steady heading into August- GfK

BERLIN — German consumer sentiment held
steady heading into August as shoppers grew more ready to spend,
but took a less upbeat view on the economic outlook than a month
earlier on worries about rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, a
survey showed on Wednesday.
The GfK institute said its consumer sentiment index, based
on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, was unchanged at -0.3
points. The reading compared with a Reuters forecast for 1.0.
After more than two months of steady decline, COVID-19 cases
have been rising since early July, due mainly to the spread of
the more infectious Delta variant.
“This is currently preventing a further significant increase
in consumer sentiment,” GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said in
a statement, but he added that the domestic economy would make a
positive contribution to growth in the second half of the year.
Roughly 60% of Germany’s 83 million people have had a first
shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and about half are fully vaccinated.
A separate survey published on Monday showed German business
morale fell unexpectedly in July on continuing supply chain
worries and amid rising coronavirus infections, posting its
first decline since January.
AUG 2021 JULY 2021 AUG 2020
Consumer climate -0.3 -0.3 -0.2
Consumer climate components JULY 2021 JUNE 2021 JULY 2020
– willingness to buy 14.8 13.4 42.5
– income expectations 29.0 34.1 18.6
– business cycle expectations 54.6 58.4 10.6
NOTE – The survey period was from July 1 to 12, 2021.
The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of
real private consumption in the following month.
An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth
in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop
compared with the same period a year ago.
According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator
corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1% in private
consumption.
The “willingness to buy” indicator represents the balance
between positive and negative responses to the question: “Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?”
The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations
about the development of household finances in the coming 12
months.
The additional business cycle expectations index reflects
the assessment of those questioned of the general economic
situation in the next 12 months.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel
Editing by Thomas Escritt)