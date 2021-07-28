German consumer morale steady heading into August- GfK

Article content

BERLIN — German consumer sentiment held

steady heading into August as shoppers grew more ready to spend,

but took a less upbeat view on the economic outlook than a month

earlier on worries about rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, a

survey showed on Wednesday.

The GfK institute said its consumer sentiment index, based

on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, was unchanged at -0.3

points. The reading compared with a Reuters forecast for 1.0.

After more than two months of steady decline, COVID-19 cases