German consumer morale steady heading into August- GfK

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

BERLIN — German consumer sentiment held

steady heading into August as shoppers grew more ready to spend,

but took a less upbeat view on the economic outlook than a month

earlier on worries about rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, a

survey showed on Wednesday.

The GfK institute said its consumer sentiment index, based

on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, was unchanged at -0.3

points. The reading compared with a Reuters forecast for 1.0.

After more than two months of steady decline, COVID-19 cases

have been rising since early July, due mainly to the spread of

the more infectious Delta variant.

“This is currently preventing a further significant increase

in consumer sentiment,” GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said in

a statement, but he added that the domestic economy would make a

positive contribution to growth in the second half of the year.

Roughly 60% of Germany’s 83 million people have had a first

shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and about half are fully vaccinated.

A separate survey published on Monday showed German business

morale fell unexpectedly in July on continuing supply chain

worries and amid rising coronavirus infections, posting its

first decline since January.

AUG 2021 JULY 2021 AUG 2020

Consumer climate -0.3 -0.3 -0.2

Consumer climate components JULY 2021 JUNE 2021 JULY 2020

– willingness to buy 14.8 13.4 42.5

– income expectations 29.0 34.1 18.6

– business cycle expectations 54.6 58.4 10.6

NOTE – The survey period was from July 1 to 12, 2021.

The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of

real private consumption in the following month.

An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth

in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop

compared with the same period a year ago.

According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator

corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1% in private

consumption.

The “willingness to buy” indicator represents the balance

between positive and negative responses to the question: “Do you

think now is a good time to buy major items?”

The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations

about the development of household finances in the coming 12

months.

The additional business cycle expectations index reflects

the assessment of those questioned of the general economic

situation in the next 12 months.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel

Editing by Thomas Escritt)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR