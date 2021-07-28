Genesis Digital Assets raises $125M as mining sector pivots to the west By Cointelegraph

On July 28, Genesis announced it had closed a $125 million equity funding round led by U.K.-based Kingsway Capital. The capital will be mobilized to purchase mining hardware and launch new data centers in the United States and Nordic region.

Genesis Digital Assets has become the latest mining firm to raise millions towards plans for aggressive expansion amid the exodus of miners from China due to its crackdown on the sector.

