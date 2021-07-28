General Dynamics profit rises 17.9% By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A General Dynamics NASSCO ship yard entrance is shown in San Diego, California, U.S., June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
(Reuters) – Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:) reported a 17.9% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher sales in its combat and marine systems units.
Net earnings rose to $737 million, or $2.61 per share, in the second quarter ended July 4, from $625 million, or $2.18 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $9.22 billion from $9.26 billion a year earlier.
