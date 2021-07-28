General Dynamics profit rises 17.9% By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A General Dynamics NASSCO ship yard entrance is shown in San Diego, California, U.S., June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) – Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:) reported a 17.9% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher sales in its combat and marine systems units.

Net earnings rose to $737 million, or $2.61 per share, in the second quarter ended July 4, from $625 million, or $2.18 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $9.22 billion from $9.26 billion a year earlier.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR