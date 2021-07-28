GameStop to rebrand EB Games in Canada by year-end By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A GameStop store is seen in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of New York City, New York, U.S. January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Zieminski//File Photo

(Reuters) – GameStop Corp (NYSE:) said on Wednesday that Canadian stores of its subsidiary EB Games will assume the videogame retailer’s brand and name by the end of the year.

Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop had acquired EB Games’ owner Electronic Boutique Holdings Corp in 2005 for more than $1 billion.

EB has about 4,000 stores across Canada, with operations in Australia, New Zealand, and countries across Europe, according to its LinkedIn page https://

“This decision follows our receipt of feedback from our valued customers and stockholders,” GameStop said.

The company has been looking to shift its focus from brick-and-mortar sales and accelerate its e-commerce push. Its largest shareholder, Ryan Cohen, joined its board in January and became chairman last month with a plan to revive stores and boost online sales.

Separately, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Tuesday that GameStop — one of the hottest and most visible “meme stocks” — will join the S&P MidCap 400 index next week.

