France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 1.19% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 1.19% to hit a new 1-month high, while the index gained 1.10%.

The best performers of the session on the were Renault SA (PA:), which rose 4.54% or 1.43 points to trade at 32.93 at the close. Meanwhile, Capgemini SE (PA:) added 3.77% or 6.45 points to end at 177.55 and Kering SA (PA:) was up 3.64% or 26.60 points to 757.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Atos SE (PA:), which fell 3.18% or 1.31 points to trade at 39.93 at the close. Teleperformance SE (PA:) declined 0.51% or 1.80 points to end at 353.80 and Societe Generale SA (PA:) was down 0.41% or 0.10 points to 24.56.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were DBV Technologies (PA:) which rose 9.99% to 9.80, Nexans SA (PA:) which was up 6.64% to settle at 83.50 and Lagardere SCA (PA:) which gained 5.10% to close at 23.50.

The worst performers were Mcphy Energy (PA:) which was down 6.70% to 15.60 in late trade, Fnac Darty SA (PA:) which lost 4.01% to settle at 52.60 and SCOR SE (PA:) which was down 3.31% to 23.96 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 365 to 227 and 79 ended unchanged.

Shares in Atos SE (PA:) fell to 5-year lows; down 3.18% or 1.31 to 39.93. Shares in Capgemini SE (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 3.77% or 6.45 to 177.55. Shares in Mcphy Energy (PA:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 6.70% or 1.12 to 15.60. Shares in Nexans SA (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 6.64% or 5.20 to 83.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.01% or 0.20 to $1799.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 0.81% or 0.58 to hit $72.23 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 0.50% or 0.37 to trade at $73.89 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.04% to 1.1809, while EUR/GBP fell 0.05% to 0.8506.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 92.517.

