Forint rally pauses after rate hike, Fed meeting in focus

BUDAPEST — The Hungarian forint edged
lower on Wednesday, unable to gain further a day after the
central bank hiked rates and said that it would take “firm
steps” on a monthly basis to rein in higher-than-expected
inflation.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its base rate by
30 basis points to 1.2% on Tuesday, above forecasts, which
helped the forint gain more than half a percent and rebound from
three-month lows immediately after the decision.
However, the currency slid 0.08% to trade at
359.30 per euro on Wednesday as disputes between the Hungarian
government and the European Union over pandemic recovery funds
kept it under pressure, traders and analysts said.
Markets were also assessing how committed the NBH was to its
hawkish turn.
“There are two reasons behind the forint’s lack of strength
versus its peers. The market is still doubtful of the central
bank’s shift in recent months and, second, the increased
tensions between some CEE countries and the EU is putting
pressure on FX,” Morgan Stanley wrote.
According to Commerzbank “the main question for the FX
market now is how serious MNB’s inflation targeting credentials
will become over the coming year.”
The market is also waiting for the result of the U.S.
Federal Reserve’s meeting due later in the day before deciding
on a direction for the forint, two FX traders in Budapest said.
Hungarian government bond yields were stable after the rate
decision, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.
“The market is still processing what happened, and yields
have not moved yet, but I expect some flattening of the curve,”
he said.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown edged up 0.11% to
25.660 per euro, while the Polish zloty slid 0.05% and
was trading at 4.5985 versus the common currency.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw adding
0.83%. Budapest was up 0.46% while Prague gained
0.27%. Bucharest’s equities were 0.29% lower.
Article content
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by
Uttaresh.V)
