Forint rally pauses after rate hike, Fed meeting in focus

BUDAPEST — The Hungarian forint edged

lower on Wednesday, unable to gain further a day after the

central bank hiked rates and said that it would take “firm

steps” on a monthly basis to rein in higher-than-expected

inflation.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its base rate by

30 basis points to 1.2% on Tuesday, above forecasts, which

helped the forint gain more than half a percent and rebound from

three-month lows immediately after the decision.

However, the currency slid 0.08% to trade at

359.30 per euro on Wednesday as disputes between the Hungarian

government and the European Union over pandemic recovery funds

kept it under pressure, traders and analysts said.

Markets were also assessing how committed the NBH was to its

hawkish turn.

“There are two reasons behind the forint’s lack of strength

versus its peers. The market is still doubtful of the central

bank’s shift in recent months and, second, the increased

tensions between some CEE countries and the EU is putting

pressure on FX,” Morgan Stanley wrote.

According to Commerzbank “the main question for the FX

market now is how serious MNB’s inflation targeting credentials

will become over the coming year.”

The market is also waiting for the result of the U.S.

Federal Reserve’s meeting due later in the day before deciding

on a direction for the forint, two FX traders in Budapest said.

Hungarian government bond yields were stable after the rate

decision, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

“The market is still processing what happened, and yields

have not moved yet, but I expect some flattening of the curve,”

he said.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown edged up 0.11% to

25.660 per euro, while the Polish zloty slid 0.05% and

was trading at 4.5985 versus the common currency.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw adding

0.83%. Budapest was up 0.46% while Prague gained

0.27%. Bucharest’s equities were 0.29% lower.

