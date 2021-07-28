Fed’s Powell says progress made on taper conditions, though there’s still a ways to go

Fed officials have begun discussing when to tap the brakes on their robust support for the U.S. economy amid an inflation surge Photo by Al Drago/Bloomberg

Article content Federal Reserve officials signalled they are moving closer to when they can start reducing massive support for the U.S. economy, though Chair Jerome Powell said there was still some way to go.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We’re not there. And we see ourselves as having some ground to cover to get there,” he told a press conference Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee held interest rates in a range near zero and maintained asset purchases at US$120 billion a month until “substantial further progress” was made on employment and inflation. “The economy has made progress toward these goals, and the committee will continue to assess progress in coming meetings,” the Federal Open Market Committee said in its policy statement. The FOMC vote was unanimous. Powell said officials had taken their “first deep dive” during their two-day meeting on how to go about scaling back bond buying when the time came, but no decision on taper timing had been made. “We’re making progress. We expect further progress and if things go well we will reach that goal,” he said. Stocks pared losses, the dollar lost ground and 10-year Treasury yields advanced.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content We apologize, but this video has failed to load. “The Fed is starting the clock on tapering. It is not happening now or even in September, but expect the pace of asset buying to slowdown late this year or early next,” said Neil Dutta, head of U.S. economics at Renaissance Macro Research. The FOMC repeated language that inflation had risen, “largely reflecting transitory factors,” and that risks to the economic outlook remain. “The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic have shown improvement but have not fully recovered,” the statement said. Consumer prices are rising at the fastest pace since 2008 as the economy reopens and Americans renew spending after a year of lockdown. At the same time, the spreading delta variant has jolted investors who worry it could threaten the economic recovery.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content ”As long as COVID is running loose out there, as long as there is time and space for the development of new strains, no one is finally safe,” Powell said. Fed officials held their benchmark interest rate in a zero to 0.25 per cent range and Powell said “we’re clearly a ways away” from liftoff. Fed forecasts published last month showed rates on hold through next year. The quarterly projections will be updated in September. Since last September, the Fed has set the amount of its monthly purchases of Treasuries at US$80 billion and mortgage-backed securities at US$40 billion to help the economy heal from COVID-19. Powell said officials had discussed the mechanics of scaling back bond buying when the time came, including the pace and composition of any changes, and promised plenty of advance warning before any decision.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Some officials have said they would like to begin the taper sooner rather than later, citing financial-stability concerns including the steep rise in home prices. They’ve also argued the Fed should reduce its MBS purchases at a faster pace than Treasuries because the housing market no longer needs central bank support. “There really is little support for tapering MBS earlier than Treasuries,” Powell said, though he added that the idea of scaling back MBS at a faster clip than Treasuries was attractive to some officials and the issue would continue to be discussed. The July meeting comes a month ahead of the Kansas City Fed’s annual policy retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed chairs, including Powell, have sometimes used the venue to signal policy shifts. Powell confirmed he will speak at the Aug. 26-28 conference. The next gathering of the FOMC is Sept. 21-22.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.