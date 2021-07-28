Facebook Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Facebook Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Facebook (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Facebook announced earnings per share of $3.61 on revenue of $29.08B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.04 on revenue of $27.85B.

Facebook shares are down 14% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.11% from its 52 week high of $377.50 set on July 28. They are under-performing the which is up 16.53% from the start of the year.

Facebook shares lost 3.38% in after-hours trade following the report.

Facebook follows other major Communication Services sector earnings this month

Facebook’s report follows an earnings beat by Alphabet C on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $27.26 on revenue of $61.88B, compared to forecasts EPS of $19.33 on revenue of $56.19B.

Verizon had beat expectations on July 21 with second quarter EPS of $1.37 on revenue of $33.8B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.3 on revenue of $32.77B.

