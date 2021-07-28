Etrion Completes Sale of the 9.5 MW Misawa Solar Project to Japanese Consortium for JPY 1.5 billion cash consideration

GENEVA, Switzerland, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Etrion Corporation (“Etrion” or the “Company”) (TSX: ETX) (OMX: ETX), a solar independent power producer, today announced that it has completed the sale of its interests in the Company’s 9.5 MW Misawa operating solar energy project to a Japanese company, GK Misawa Solar, for gross proceeds of JPY 1.5 billion (or USD 13.6 million).

Management Comments

Marco A. Northland, Etrion’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The sale of the 9.5 MW Misawa solar project represents the final step in completing the sale of all of Etrion’s Japanese solar projects which was recently approved by the shareholders of the Company”

Etrion was advised on this transaction by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

About Etrion

Etrion Corporation is an independent renewable energy developer. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol “ETX”. Etrion’s largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Company’s shares directly and through various trusts.

Note: The capacity of power plants in this release is described in approximate megawatts on a direct current (“DC”) basis, also referred to as megawatt-peak (“MWp”).

