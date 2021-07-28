Ethereum pares gains, Bitcoin pushed under $40K as the Fed is set to reveal tapering plans By Cointelegraph

Ethereum pares gains, Bitcoin pushed under $40K as the Fed is set to reveal tapering plans
Ether (ETH) and (BTC) pulled back on Wednesday as investors awaited fresh guidance from the United States Federal Reserve (Fed).
ETH price slipped by 0.57% to $2,857, while the prices were up 0.68%, changing hands at $39,739 at around 10:30 am EST. Nevertheless, both the pairs reached their current levels following a downside correction from their respective intraday highs of $2,391 and $40,925, respectively.
