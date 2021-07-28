Dvision Network to Launch Its Metaverse Across 5 Blockchains With Enjin By CoinQuora



Dvision Network to Launch Its Metaverse Across 5 Blockchains With Enjin



Dvision is working with Enjin to launch its Metaverse across 5 blockchains.

It has already conducted a successful Open Beta Test for the metaverse.

Further, the beta mode for its upcoming NFT marketplace is available on its website.

3D VR streaming platform Dvision Network has joined hands with Enjin to launch its Metaverse across five leading blockchains. With this, Dvision will become the first Metaverse to run on , Binance Smart Chain, Efinity, Polkadot, as well as Enjin’s carbon-negative JumpNet network.

Originally built on Ethereum and bridged further to BSC, Dvision Network will work with Enjin to create new benchmarks as a multichain platform. Enjin is a one-stop-shop for developing scalable and interoperable blockchain systems. Its comprehensive product stack for creating, integrating, trading, and distributing NFTs make it an industry leader in the crypto space.

Once the integration is complete, Enjin’s API will let Dvision users mint NFTs for avatars, real estate, as well as decor, and combine them into its metaverse characte…

