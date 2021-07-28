Digital currency may be an answer to help the unbanked, Sen. Warren says By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Senator and former United States presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren believes that the digital asset industry may be a tool to tackle some challenges in the traditional financial system.

A known skeptic of cryptocurrencies like (BTC), Warren appeared to have softened her stance on the crypto industry in a CNBC Squawk Box interview on Wednesday, stating that digital currencies could be an instrument to bank the unbanked: