Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.40% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.40%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 1.40% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which rose 3.77% or 8.6 points to trade at 237.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Novozymes A/S B (CSE:) added 2.83% or 13.5 points to end at 490.9 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was up 2.66% or 24.80 points to 957.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:), which fell 2.43% or 425 points to trade at 17090 at the close. AP Moeller – Maersk A/S A (CSE:) declined 2.41% or 410 points to end at 16590 and GN Store Nord (CSE:) was down 1.33% or 7.6 points to 565.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 83 to 58 and 16 ended unchanged.

Shares in Novozymes A/S B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 2.83% or 13.5 to 490.9.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 0.68% or 0.49 to $72.14 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 0.38% or 0.28 to hit $73.80 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.04% or 0.70 to trade at $1799.10 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.10% to 6.2995, while EUR/DKK rose 0.04% to 7.4379.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 92.543.