‘Dangerous distraction’ or silver bullet? Opinion divided on government’s role in carbon capture investments

Critics say government investments in oilsands companies’ carbon capture projects could ultimately increase emissions Photo by Phillip Chin for AP Images

Article content For decades, environmentalists have railed against oilsands companies for releasing hundreds of millions of tons of carbon dioxide into the air every year.

Article content Now, there’s a growing concern that oilsands companies want taxpayers to foot the bill to bury their emissions. On its face, burying carbon dioxide in underground reservoirs, a process known as carbon capture and storage, would appear to reduce emissions into the atmosphere. But last week more than 500 organizations across Canada and the U.S., from Ecojustice to Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, signed a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, contending that ‘carbon capture’ would actually delay the transition away from fossil fuels and ultimately increase CO2 emissions. “Carbon capture is a dangerous distraction,” the letter states. “We don’t need to fix fossil fuels, we need to ditch them.” The letter follows a June announcement by a coalition of Canada’s top five oil companies, of The Oilsands Pathways to Net Zero initiative: The companies, representing 90 per cent of oilsands production, said it would cost $75 billion to reduce their emissions to net zero by 2050, and that they expect government support for as much as two-thirds of that amount, starting with investment in a carbon capture project.

Article content The conflict over carbon capture investment underscores how regulations such as the carbon tax, and investor pressure on the oil sector to cut emissions, are radically transforming the policy debate about how to limit climate change. Oilsands operations emit roughly 70 million tonnes of greenhouse gases per year, according to Alberta. That figure only includes the emissions created during production, processing and distribution of oil and natural gas — estimated at about 20 per cent of the sector’s overall emissions. Carbon capture is a dangerous distraction. We don’t need to fix fossil fuels, we need to ditch them The other 80 per cent of the emissions occur when the oil and gas is burned, often at the end of a vehicle’s tailpipe, according to Natural Resources Canada. A carbon capture system could address emissions from oilsands operations, which would help companies avoid the penalty of the carbon tax and other regulations meant to reduce emissions. But it would not affect the estimated 70 to 80 per cent of oil emissions that flow from a vehicle’s tailpipe.

Article content “(Carbon capture) does not halt the core drivers of the climate crisis — fossil fuel production and consumption — or meaningfully reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” the letter states. “Instead, it prolongs reliance on fossil fuels.” The letter contends that any government subsidy would actually make the oil and gas industry more competitive, and extend the life of their assets. Plus, it notes the oil companies actually pump some of the CO2 that is captured into oil wells to recover oil that they would otherwise not be able to reach, a process known as enhanced oil recovery. Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan, who received the letter, declined a request for an interview. A spokeswoman wrote via email that her minister supports carbon capture as “another way to support efforts to decarbonize the oil and gas sector, while ensuring no worker is left behind in a transition to a clean energy future.”

Article content The federal Liberals have set legally binding five-year emissions reductions targets so that Canada can reach ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050. At the same time, they also introduced a “Just Transition” policy, including a consultation launched in July, to help ensure workers in specific sectors and regions, such as Alberta’s fossil fuel sector, can transition to a low-carbon future. Photo by Ryan Jackson/Edmonton Journal files Al Reid, director of the Pathways Alliance, which includes Cenovus Energy Inc., MEG Energy Corp., Imperial Oil Ltd., Suncor Energy Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., said the estimated $75 billion cost to decarbonize oilsands operations breaks down to about $2.5 billion per year until 2050, and they expect government to cover about two-thirds of the costs.

Article content Reid said one priority is building a CO2 trunkline that would link oilsands in Fort McMurray and Cold Lake areas with an underground storage reservoir near Cold Lake, at an estimated cost of as much as $2 billion. In response to environmentalists’ contention that decarbonizing oilsands operations would not affect downstream emissions, which represent 80 per cent of the sector’s emissions, he said environmentalists were missing the point: it’s also about jobs. “When you talk about environment, you have to talk about economy,” said Reid, adding, “If you just make decisions through that one lens, which I don’t think governments do, then you’ll always make the wrong decision.” He said the oil sector emissions from operations are around 68 megatonnes, and contended if those could be reduced to zero, Canada’s oilsands could become “the preferred provider.”

Article content Even as the oilsands producers commit to net zero goals, the companies are still promising to grow returns for shareholders. Mark Little, chief executive of Calgary-headquartered oilsands producer Suncor, has said his company can reach net zero emissions by 2050 through carbon capture, investments in low-emissions companies and so-called “offsets.” “We are confident we can profitably grow returns for investors while lowering our carbon emissions,” Little said on May 26 at Suncor’s Investor Day. Photo by Todd Korol/Reuters files But he added that government support will be necessary. Samantha Gross, director of energy security and climate initiative at the Brookings Institute, who was not a signatory to the letter, said government investment in carbon capture systems for the the oil and gas sector may help save jobs, but would not count as a “cost-effective” way to limit climate change.

Article content “The question is where is the best place for the Canadian government to invest their decarbonization money,” said Gross, adding, “I have to believe there are cheaper emissions reductions possible.” She cited investments in renewable energy, energy storage, and energy efficiency measures as likely to be more effective at reducing emissions. Nonetheless, the federal Liberals have and continue to invest in carbon capture. Earlier this month, they announced a $25 million grant to Burnaby-based Svante Inc., a carbon capture firm, from an $8-billion ‘net zero’ strategic innovation fund that is meant to help industry decarbonize. While Svante’s carbon capture technology is geared for the cement industry, the Liberals have voiced support for the Pathways Initiative introduced by the oilsands in June, and new investments are expected.

Article content In the past, the federal and Albertan governments contributed $120 million and $745 million, respectively, to the $1.35-billion Quest project, which reduces emissions from a bitumen upgrader near Edmonton by 35 per cent. It has the capacity to sequester 1.2 million tonnes of CO2 per year, the equivalent of 250,000 cars. Photo by Courtesy Shell/Phillip Chin for AP Images Now, Shell Canada, which built and operates Quest, said it is mulling further investment in carbon capture in Alberta, but has not said what level of government support it is seeking. Additionally, in June, U.S.-based Air Products Ltd. said it is considering building a carbon capture system on a natural gas field in Alberta, so it can produce lower-carbon hydrogen, but has also not disclosed what level of government support it is seeking.

Article content The move by oilsands companies to set concrete goals to lower their emissions, after years of lobbying by environmentalists, has drawn mixed reactions from environmentalists. Julia Levin, a senior researcher at Montreal-based Ecojustice, and a signatory to the letter, said that the government should not invest scarce resources to decarbonize the economy in the fossil fuels industry. By her calculations, Export Development Canada provided $12.9 billion in subsidies to the oil and gas sector on average from 2018 to 2020. She also argues that carbon capture systems have been proven an ineffective technology: despite billions of dollars of investment around the world during the last decade, there exists less than 40 million tonnes of CO2 storage capacity.

Article content Canada, alone, emits around 730 million tonnes of CO2 per year, or 1.5 per cent of the world’s emissions. “Basically what the oil and gas industry has done is come up with a licence to pollute, and get the government to subsidize it, so they can dig for more oil,” said Julia Levin, a senior climate and energy program manager at Ecojustice in Montreal. “It’s a win-win for the industry and it’s a lose-lose for people on the planet.” What the oil and gas industry has done is come up with a licence to pollute, and get the government to subsidize it, so they can dig for more oil Julia Levin Still, as various industries face investor pressure to cut emissions, carbon capture and storage is viewed as a pathway for many industries to decarbonize. Beth Valiaho, secretary to the board of the International CCS Knowledge Centre, a Regina-based organization founded in 2016 by the mining giant BHP and Sask Power, said it’s an important tool for industry to cut emissions.

Article content “There’s been a fairly lively debate about how much capturing CO2 leads to reductions in atmospheric emissions, if you then use the captured CO2 for enhanced oil recovery,” Schlissel. “Nobody has a real answer because the answer depends on what the interests are of those finishing doing the analysis, to a large extent.” But he added that’s because installing carbon capture systems are expensive, and the cost is assumed to incentivize oil companies to cut their production. That doesn’t happen if the government pays for a major portion of the costs of installing a carbon capture system. The oil production is decarbonized, Schlissel said, but it makes the oil industry more competitive, comparing government investment to an “industry bailout.” The Canadian government would be better off investing in a more straightforward emissions reductions plan, he said. To cap his point, Schliseel cited a military axiom, “He who defends everywhere, defends nowhere.” Financial Post • Email: gfriedman@postmedia.com | Twitter: GabeFriedz _____________________________________________________________ If you liked this story, sign up for more in the FP Energy newsletter.

