Crypto unicorn Amber Group launches NFT creator studio with TR Lab By Cointelegraph

Crypto unicorn Amber Group launches NFT creator studio with TR Lab
Crypto-finance unicorn Amber Group has partnered with TR Lab to launch a new initiative to help creators access the booming NFT market, highlighting once again the rapid uptake of digital collectibles in various industries.
The CreatorFi initiative was unveiled Wednesday as a new platform to help NFT creators go to market faster. This includes receiving infrastructure setup support, including minting, custody and platform penetration testing, directly from Amber Group. CreatorFi leverages leverages the expertise of Amber Group and TR Lab to provide users with customizable, end-to-end services for their NFT auctions.
