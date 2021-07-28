Crypto frenzy may be winding down, Visa CFO says By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
This year has seen unprecedented growth in the crypto markets, with lucrative knock-on effects for third parties like Visa (NYSE:). This, however, may already be beginning to dwindle, according to the company’s senior executives.

The payments giant’s newly released financial results for fiscal Q3 2021 show bullish figures for cross-border and overseas transactions — a key metric for analysts on the lookout for early signals of pandemic recovery.