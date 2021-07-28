Crypto frenzy may be winding down, Visa CFO says By Cointelegraph

Crypto frenzy may be winding down, Visa CFO says
This year has seen unprecedented growth in the crypto markets, with lucrative knock-on effects for third parties like Visa (NYSE:). This, however, may already be beginning to dwindle, according to the company’s senior executives.
The payments giant’s newly released financial results for fiscal Q3 2021 show bullish figures for cross-border and overseas transactions — a key metric for analysts on the lookout for early signals of pandemic recovery.
