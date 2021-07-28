Crypto.com’s Cronos Announces The Integration of Chainlink Price Feeds By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

  • Crypto.com said it will integrate Chainlink Price Feeds into its Cronos testnet.
  • This is the second time Crypto.com collaborates with Chainlink Labs.

Crypto.com said it will integrate Chainlink Price Feeds into its Cronos testnet — Crypto.com’s testnet, which runs parallel to the Crypto.org EVM Chain.

In a report, Crypto.com announced the integration of Chainlink Price Feeds into Crypto.com’s Cronos as its recommended solution for developers who need more financial market data in their DeFi apps.

In addition, running on a proof-of-authority (PoA) consensus algorithm and powered by Ethermint, Cronos aims to allow developers to run projects from and EVM-compatible chains to the Crypto.org ecosystem by giving users access to Decentralized Finance features.

According to Crypto.com, the integration will provide Cronos deve…

