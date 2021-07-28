Crypto.com’s Cronos Announces The Integration of Chainlink Price Feeds By CoinQuora



Crypto.com’s Cronos Announces The Integration of Chainlink Price Feeds



Crypto.com said it will integrate Chainlink Price Feeds into its Cronos testnet.

This is the second time Crypto.com collaborates with Chainlink Labs.

In a report, Crypto.com announced the integration of Chainlink Price Feeds into Crypto.com’s Cronos as its recommended solution for developers who need more financial market data in their DeFi apps.

In addition, running on a proof-of-authority (PoA) consensus algorithm and powered by Ethermint, Cronos aims to allow developers to run projects from and EVM-compatible chains to the Crypto.org ecosystem by giving users access to Decentralized Finance features.

According to Crypto.com, the integration will provide Cronos deve

