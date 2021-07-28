Crude Inventory Fell 4.1 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com



Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles fell by more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

dropped by 4.089 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 2.928 million barrels.

stockpiles, which include diesel and , fell by 3.088 million barrels in the week against expectations for a draw of 435,000 barrels, the EIA data showed.

inventories fell by 2.253 million barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a draw of 916,000 barrels.