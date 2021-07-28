Copper prices hover near multi-week highs on solid H2 outlook

Article content
Prices of copper, which is widely viewed as a gauge of global economic health, continued to hover near their multi-week highs scaled in the previous session, as investors bet on a strong outlook for the metal in the second half of this year.
The metal was supported on Wednesday by falling inventories
However, gains in copper were short-lived as a strong dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive and less appealing to holders of other currencies, ahead of a policy verdict by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained for most of the Asian trading hours, before reversing course to edge down 0.2% to $9,740 a tonne, as of 0729 GMT.
The contract was still holding near its highest level in six weeks.
The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.2% to 71,850 yuan ($11,051.47) a tonne, but still hovered near an eight-week high touched in the previous session.

“Falling exchange inventories and rising premium are suggesting strong physical demand. Copper will continue to benefit from structural theme of electric vehicles adoption and green energy,” ANZ analyst Soni Kumari said.
“A more loose monetary policy in the second half of this year against earlier expectations of a tighter monetary policy in H2 would be supportive for copper and other metals. Therefore, we see copper price rally to sustain towards end of this year,” she added.
FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminum fell 0.3% to $2,481.50 a tonne, nickel rose 0.9% to $19,535 a tonne, while zinc declined 0.8% to $2,960 a tonne.
* ShFE nickel rose as much as 1.3% to 148,550 yuan a tonne, its highest since Feb. 22, while aluminum fell 1.3% to 19,375 yuan a tonne, and lead shed 1.5% to 15,870 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.5014 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)