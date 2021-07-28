Copper advances on strong second-half outlook

Yangshan copper premium was last traded at $45 a tonne, hovering near its highest level since end-April, indicating higher demand for importing the metal into China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.4% to $9,792.50 a tonne by 0512 GMT, and the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.3% at 72,220 yuan ($11,098.82) a tonne.

Copper prices rose on Wednesday as investors bet on a strong outlook for the metal in the second half of this year due to falling inventories and rising premiums in top consumer China.

Meanwhile, the metal price is supported by falling inventories in ShFE which hit their lowest since Feb. 10 at 96,087 tonnes by the end of last week, exchange data showed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The difference between the LME cash aluminum and the three-month contract flipped to a premium of $6.50 a tonne, having stayed in a discount since June 18, indicating tightening nearby supplies as stockpiles fell in both LME and ShFE warehouses.

* LME aluminum fell 0.2% to $2,484 a tonne, nickel rose 1.6% to $19,670 a tonne, while zinc declined 0.5% to $2,967 a tonne.

* ShFE nickel rose as much as 1.3% to 148,550 yuan a tonne, its highest since Feb. 22, while aluminum fell 0.9% to 19,440 yuan a tonne and lead shed 1.3% to 15,905 yuan a tonne.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares stayed stuck at seven-month lows, as markets continued to digest a storm in Chinese equity markets, while the dollar rested with traders reluctant to place large bets ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Nationwide house price MM, YY July

1800 US Federal Open Market Committee announces its

decision on interest rates followed by statement ($1 = 6.5070 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)