Copper advances on strong second-half outlook

Copper prices rose on Wednesday as investors bet on a strong outlook for the metal in the second half of this year due to falling inventories and rising premiums in top consumer China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.4% to $9,792.50 a tonne by 0512 GMT, and the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.3% at 72,220 yuan ($11,098.82) a tonne.
Yangshan copper premium
Meanwhile, the metal price is supported by falling inventories in ShFE
FUNDAMENTALS
* The difference between the LME cash aluminum and the three-month contract
* LME aluminum fell 0.2% to $2,484 a tonne, nickel rose 1.6% to $19,670 a tonne, while zinc declined 0.5% to $2,967 a tonne.
* ShFE nickel rose as much as 1.3% to 148,550 yuan a tonne, its highest since Feb. 22, while aluminum fell 0.9% to 19,440 yuan a tonne and lead shed 1.3% to 15,905 yuan a tonne.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares stayed stuck at seven-month lows, as markets continued to digest a storm in Chinese equity markets, while the dollar rested with traders reluctant to place large bets ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 UK Nationwide house price MM, YY July
1800 US Federal Open Market Committee announces its
