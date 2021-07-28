Comptroller of the Currency By Cointelegraph

Regulators scrutinizing Tether’s commercial paper reserves: Comptroller of the Currency
The firm behind the world’s leading stablecoin, Tether, is facing more regulatory pressure this week with U.S. financial watchdogs scrutinizing the composition of its reserves.
According to a July 27 Bloomberg report the Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu said regulators are looking into Tether’s stockpile of commercial paper to see whether each USDT token really is backed by the equivalent of one U.S. dollar.
Shadowy super-coders
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.