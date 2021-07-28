Cognizant A Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Cognizant A Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Cognizant (NASDAQ:) A reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Cognizant A announced earnings per share of $0.99 on revenue of $4.59B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9626 on revenue of $4.45B.

Cognizant A shares are down 14% from the beginning of the year, still down 15.64% from its 52 week high of $82.73 set on December 17, 2020. They are under-performing the which is up 16.53% from the start of the year.

Cognizant A shares gained 5.82% in after-hours trade following the report.

Cognizant A follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month

Cognizant A’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.3 on revenue of $81.43B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $73.26B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on Tuesday with fourth quarter EPS of $2.17 on revenue of $46.15B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.91 on revenue of $44.06B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar