Cognizant A Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Cognizant A Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2
Investing.com – Cognizant (NASDAQ:) A reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Cognizant A announced earnings per share of $0.99 on revenue of $4.59B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9626 on revenue of $4.45B.
Cognizant A shares are down 14% from the beginning of the year, still down 15.64% from its 52 week high of $82.73 set on December 17, 2020. They are under-performing the which is up 16.53% from the start of the year.
Cognizant A shares gained 5.82% in after-hours trade following the report.
Cognizant A follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month
Cognizant A’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.3 on revenue of $81.43B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $73.26B.
Microsoft had beat expectations on Tuesday with fourth quarter EPS of $2.17 on revenue of $46.15B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.91 on revenue of $44.06B.
Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.