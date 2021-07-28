Coca-Cola officially gets into NFTs for charity By Cointelegraph

Coca-Cola officially gets into NFTs for charity
One of the most recognizable brand names in the world is planning to release a collection of nonfungible tokens to raise money for Special Olympics International.
The OpenSea marketplace will be holding a three-day auction for Coca-Cola (NYSE:) branded nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, starting on July 30. The NFT collections, created in partnership with digital designer Tafi, were “inspired by video-game loot boxes” and contain “hidden surprises” available only to those who purchase the artwork.
