Coca-Cola officially gets into NFTs for charity By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
One of the most recognizable brand names in the world is planning to release a collection of nonfungible tokens to raise money for Special Olympics International.

The OpenSea marketplace will be holding a three-day auction for Coca-Cola (NYSE:) branded nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, starting on July 30. The NFT collections, created in partnership with digital designer Tafi, were “inspired by video-game loot boxes” and contain “hidden surprises” available only to those who purchase the artwork.