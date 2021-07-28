CME Group Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – CME Group reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

CME Group announced earnings per share of $1.64 on revenue of $1.18B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.61 on revenue of $1.17B.

CME Group shares are up 14% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.46% from its 52 week high of $221.82 set on June 1. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 17.18% from the start of the year.

CME Group follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

CME Group’s (NASDAQ:) report follows an earnings beat by Bank of America on July 14, who reported EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $21.47B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.7706 on revenue of $21.8B.

Wells Fargo&Co had beat expectations on July 14 with second quarter EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $20.27B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.9752 on revenue of $17.76B.

