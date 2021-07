Article content

BEIJING — China’s banking and insurance regulator said on Thursday that it will guide insurers to increase investment in natural disaster insurance and enrich product offerings.

It also plans to raise public awareness of risks, to let natural disasters insurance play a greater role in national emergency response, the China’s Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a statement sent to Reuters. (Reporting by Cheng Leng and Tony Munroe; Editing by Louise Heavens)