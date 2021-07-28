China shares search for footing as state media urges calm

Article content SHANGHAI — Chinese shares fell on Wednesday but trimmed earlier losses amid volatile trade as state-run financial media called for calm following a wild rout triggered by investor concerns about tightening government regulation. The Shanghai Composite Index fell as much as 2% before finishing the morning session down 0.59%. The blue-chip CSI300 index clawed back some its losses to end the morning flat, but was still down more than 6.6% for the week. In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index flitted between gains and losses to fall 0.24% at midday after plunging an eight-month closing low a day earlier. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 0.38%.

Article content Andy Maynard, head of equities at China Renaissance in Hong Kong, said the market mood on Wednesday was “nervous” rather than panicked. “Is the downside over? No it’s not. Do we think there’s going to be more? Yes, there probably is. Do I think there’s some relief here? Yes.” The Hang Seng Tech index, which hit record lows a day earlier, was barely lower. Real estate firms in Hong Kong rose 1.5% even as a mainland index tracking the sector fell 0.45%. A CSI index tracking education firms listed on mainland and Hong Kong markets fell 0.52%. The wobbly trade in Chinese markets came as state-owned securities newspaper urged calm for A-share investors on Wednesday. The Securities Times wrote the market “will stabilize at any moment” after regulatory moves aimed at the education, property and technology sectors sparked heavy selling this week.