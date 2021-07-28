China sell-off dampens emerging market sentiment

Article content
Asian emerging stock markets fell on
Wednesday as a rout in Chinese equity markets continued for a
fourth consecutive day, casting a pall over regional sentiment,
while traders awaited the U.S Federal Reserve meeting’s outcome.
Beijing’s regulatory crackdowns on a range of private
companies have hurt stocks in various sectors over the past few
days, with heavy selling hammering the country’s top tech stocks
and now affecting into currency and debt markets.
The benchmark Shanghai index, which fell as much as

2% earlier in the session, recouped some losses to trade 0.6%
lower. Chinese 10-year government bond futures were down
0.35%.
“Chinese regulatory tightening is a structural change to the
affected Chinese companies, and will produce a lasting impact on
their business model and profitability,” said Wei-Liang Chang,
macro strategist (FX and Credit) at DBS Bank.
“That said, we do not see a meaningful deceleration in
Southeast Asian growth, and expect spillovers through the
financial market channel to be transitory.”
Stocks in Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand
lost between 0.3% and 1.2%, while Philippines
dropped as much as 2.3%.
Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut
this year’s economic growth forecast for emerging Asia, as a

spike in coronavirus cases from new variants and slow
vaccinations cloud the region’s recovery prospects.
The Philippine peso led gains among currencies, as
U.S. Treasury yields tumbled overnight to pull the greenback
lower on lingering concerns about the fast-spreading Delta virus
variant that could thwart global economic growth.
The Singapore dollar, Taiwan dollar and
Malaysian ringgit traded flat to 0.1% higher.
All eyes were on the Fed’s policy meeting and a press
conference from Chair Jerome Powell in which markets will be
looking for hints on the growth outlook and a timeline on
tapering bond-purchases.
“Emerging markets are very sensitive to the direction of
capital flows. That means the greatest risk for a lot of EM

currencies is a Fed that turns hawkish more quickly,” said
Daniel Dubrovsky, strategist at IG.
Highlights
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were down 1.5 basis
points at 6.302%
** In the Philippines, top index loser was Megaworld Corp
down 4%
** Taiwan shares hit lowest since June 7
** Thailand posted a new daily record of 16,533 coronavirus
infections
Asia stock indexes and currencies at
0401 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK
DAILY YTD % DAILY S YTD
% % %
Japan -0.03 -5.97 -1.28 0.61
China +0.08 +0.35 -0.59 -3.22
India +0.00 -1.87 -0.38 12.19
Indonesia -0.03 -3.14 -0.12 1.85
Malaysia +0.04 -4.94 -0.18 -7.09
Philippine +0.24 -4.76 -2.11 -10.5
s 7
S.Korea -0.46 -5.99 -0.19 12.28
Singapore +0.02 -2.85 -0.31 10.03
Taiwan +0.14 +1.67 -1.18 15.83
Thailand +0.00 -9.10 -0.48 6.09
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam
Holmes)
