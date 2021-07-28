China sell-off dampens emerging market sentiment

Asian emerging stock markets fell on

Wednesday as a rout in Chinese equity markets continued for a

fourth consecutive day, casting a pall over regional sentiment,

while traders awaited the U.S Federal Reserve meeting’s outcome.

Beijing’s regulatory crackdowns on a range of private

companies have hurt stocks in various sectors over the past few

days, with heavy selling hammering the country’s top tech stocks

and now affecting into currency and debt markets.

The benchmark Shanghai index, which fell as much as

2% earlier in the session, recouped some losses to trade 0.6%

lower. Chinese 10-year government bond futures were down

0.35%.

“Chinese regulatory tightening is a structural change to the

affected Chinese companies, and will produce a lasting impact on

their business model and profitability,” said Wei-Liang Chang,

macro strategist (FX and Credit) at DBS Bank.

“That said, we do not see a meaningful deceleration in

Southeast Asian growth, and expect spillovers through the

financial market channel to be transitory.”

Stocks in Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand

lost between 0.3% and 1.2%, while Philippines

dropped as much as 2.3%.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut

this year’s economic growth forecast for emerging Asia, as a

spike in coronavirus cases from new variants and slow

vaccinations cloud the region’s recovery prospects.

The Philippine peso led gains among currencies, as

U.S. Treasury yields tumbled overnight to pull the greenback

lower on lingering concerns about the fast-spreading Delta virus

variant that could thwart global economic growth.

The Singapore dollar, Taiwan dollar and

Malaysian ringgit traded flat to 0.1% higher.

All eyes were on the Fed’s policy meeting and a press

conference from Chair Jerome Powell in which markets will be

looking for hints on the growth outlook and a timeline on

tapering bond-purchases.

“Emerging markets are very sensitive to the direction of

capital flows. That means the greatest risk for a lot of EM

currencies is a Fed that turns hawkish more quickly,” said

Daniel Dubrovsky, strategist at IG.

Highlights

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were down 1.5 basis

points at 6.302%

** In the Philippines, top index loser was Megaworld Corp

down 4%

** Taiwan shares hit lowest since June 7

** Thailand posted a new daily record of 16,533 coronavirus

infections

Asia stock indexes and currencies at

0401 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK

DAILY YTD % DAILY S YTD

% % %

Japan -0.03 -5.97 -1.28 0.61

China +0.08 +0.35 -0.59 -3.22

India +0.00 -1.87 -0.38 12.19

Indonesia -0.03 -3.14 -0.12 1.85

Malaysia +0.04 -4.94 -0.18 -7.09

Philippine +0.24 -4.76 -2.11 -10.5

s 7

S.Korea -0.46 -5.99 -0.19 12.28

Singapore +0.02 -2.85 -0.31 10.03

Taiwan +0.14 +1.67 -1.18 15.83

Thailand +0.00 -9.10 -0.48 6.09

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam

Holmes)

